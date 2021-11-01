M6 crash: Man arrested after woman, 71, dies
- Published
A man has been arrested after a woman was killed in a crash on the M6 involving two cars and a lorry.
A Kia, Mercedes and a lorry crashed between junctions 17 and 18 in Cheshire on Saturday, police said.
A 71-year-old woman, from Burscough, Lancashire, was a passenger in the Kia and died at the scene.
A man, 41, who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drug-driving, has been released under police investigation.
The man, from Stockport, was also arrested on suspicion of causing injury by dangerous driving.
A 49-year-old woman from Lancashire was taken to hospital with serious injuries, Cheshire Police said.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.