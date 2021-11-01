Police and firefighters attacked with fireworks in Stockport
A gang's use of fireworks and bricks to attack firefighters and police officers was "inexcusable", a senior police officer has said.
Greater Manchester Police said about 25 youths set upon the emergency services on Northumberland Road in Stockport at about 20:20 GMT on Sunday.
A spokesman said no-one was injured but cars and properties were damaged.
Ch Supt John Webster said the force would take "robust enforcement action" against those involved.
No arrests have been made, but a dispersal notice has been put in place for the Brinnington area for the next two days.
'Shocked'
Ch Supt Webster said the force would "never tolerate any kind of violence towards emergency services workers and members of the public".
"The behaviour we saw... was inexcusable," he said.
"Assaulting emergency services workers is a criminal offence.
"We will be finding the individuals responsible and they will face the consequences of their actions."
He said dedicated patrols would target the area in the coming days and anyone with information about what happened should contact police, "so that we can take robust enforcement action".
Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service group manager Billy Fenwick said he was "shocked" by the attack.
"It is very lucky nobody was injured," he said.
"Firefighters are working hard to keep the public of Greater Manchester safe and they should not be subjected to an attack for just doing their jobs."