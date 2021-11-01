Barry Bennell: Abused men have post-traumatic stress, court told
Two men who were abused by a paedophile football coach have shown signs of post-traumatic stress disorder and depression, a court has heard.
Psychiatrist Dr Andrew Mogg told the High Court that two of the eight men suing Manchester City for damages over the abuse by Barry Bennell had exhibited symptoms of the conditions.
The men claim Bennell was operating as a scout for the club when he abused them.
Manchester City disputes the claim.
Dr Mogg was asked questions from lawyers relating to two of the men, who claim Bennell abused them when they were playing youth football more than 30 years ago in north-west England.
He told judge Mr Justice Johnson that he had diagnosed symptoms of complex post-traumatic stress and depression in both men.
The court has previously heard that Bennell, who worked as a coach at Crewe Alexandra, is serving a 34-year prison sentence after being convicted of sexual offences against boys on five separate occasions - four in the UK and one in the US.
The judge has been told the eight men, who are now in their 40s and 50s, were sexually and emotionally abused by Bennell between 1979 and 1985.
All eight are claiming damages over psychiatric injuries, while six are also claiming for the loss of potential football earnings.
Bennell, 67, is expected to give evidence at the trial later this month.
The High Court heard he was scheduled to give evidence in December but lawyers say they now expect him to appear, via video-link from prison, later this month.
Barrister James Counsell QC, who is leading the eight men's legal team, has told the judge that City have taken a "tactical decision" to call Bennell and said the club was basing its defence "full square" on information received from one of Britain's "most notorious paedophiles".
But Michael Kent QC, who is leading City's legal team, suggested that calling Bennell as a witness was the only option.
He said Manchester City's former chief scout Ken Barnes had died and former club secretary Bernard Halford was also dead.
Mr Kent told the judge that "Bennell himself" was the "only other person" still alive who could "speak to these matters with actual knowledge of the situation".
The trial continues.