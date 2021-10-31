Salford WW2-era bomb find in garden prompts evacuation
Residents have been moved out of their homes after an unexploded bomb believed to be from World War Two was found in a garden.
The device was discovered at the home on Moss Lane in Swinton, Salford, shortly before 11:30 GMT.
A cordon was put in place and nearby houses were evacuated, Greater Manchester Police said.
The force said an Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was brought in to assess the device before declaring it safe.
Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service asked people in homes beyond the immediate area to stay inside and stay away from windows.
