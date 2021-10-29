Greater Manchester Police apprentice sentenced for child sex offences
A "deplorable" former apprentice with Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has been sentenced for child sex offences.
Abdul Barri Shafiq, 21, of Rochdale, was given a 15-month sentence, suspended for two years, after earlier admitting two charges.
Shafiq thought he was engaging in online communication with a 12-year-old girl, but it was a covert officer.
The operation communications apprentice was arrested on 29 October last year and suspended the next day.
His 12-month contract with the force ended on 28 March.
Shafiq, of Rooley Street, pleaded guilty at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court to inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and engaging in sexual communication with a child.
He was told he would be added to the sex offenders' register for five years.
The Professional Standards Branch conducted the criminal and disciplinary investigations and misconduct proceeding will now take place, a spokesman for GMP said.
Det Con Dominic Brady said: "Officers used specialist covert tactics to uncover Mr Shafiq's deplorable crimes, and thankfully were able to intercept him before he caused significant harm."
