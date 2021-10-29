Cannabis-laced sweets warning issued in Rochdale ahead of Halloween
Cannabis-laced sweets have been seized by police who have issued a warning to parents ahead of Halloween.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officers came across the packets while on patrol in Rochdale on Thursday.
The sweets were found in packaging that has a small cannabis logo printed on the bottom-left of the bag.
GMP said consuming the items could have "serious consequences on any young person" and urged people to be vigilant.
A spokesman for the force said the packaging was "aimed at young people".
In July, two 13-year-old boys from Wallasey were taken to hospital after eating cannabis-laced sweets.
The items came in colourful packets which Merseyside Police said could be "mistaken for ordinary sweets".
