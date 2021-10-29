BBC News

Moss Side shootings: Five women released under investigation

Published
Image source, Family handouts
Image caption, Abayomi Ajose, 36, and Cheriff Tall, 21, were shot dead in Moss Side

Five women who were arrested over the shooting of two men at a party have been released under investigation.

Abayomi Ajose, 36, and Cheriff Tall, 21, were attacked at the gathering in Moss Side, Manchester, on 21 June 2020.

The pair, who did not know each other, were both shot in the head at the lockdown party attended by up to 400 people. Their killer remains at large.

The women, aged between 24 and 33, were arrested in the West Midlands on suspicion of assisting an offender.

