Rochdale man charged after passers-by stop attempted kidnap of woman

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption, Members of the public detained a man who they believed had been attempting to kidnap a woman on John Street

A man has been charged after passers-by intervened to stop an attack on a woman by a stranger in a Rochdale street.

Greater Manchester Police said it went to John Street after members of the public reported an attempted kidnapping at about 14:30 BST on Wednesday.

The force said people walking past had intervened when a man tried to drag the woman behind a building.

A 41-year-old man from Rochdale has been charged with attempted kidnap and sexual assault by touching.

He is is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court later.

