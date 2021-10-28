Rishi Sunak confuses northern towns in market-visit gaffe
- Published
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has been invited to "spend more time in the north" after mixing up the names of two towns during a television interview.
The minister heaped praise on the "world famous Burnley market" during a visit to Bury in Greater Manchester, 20 miles away.
Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said it was "nice to know he's very familiar with the north".
The BBC has contacted the Treasury for a comment.
Mr Sunak has been touring the country conducting interviews following his Budget announcement.
The mix-up came after BBC Breakfast presenter Ben Thompson told Sunak he originated from Burnley, in Lancashire.
'Pride in your home'
When answering a question about the government's so-called levelling-up agenda, said: "It is not just about being in the North by the way, we're here in Burnley but if you are growing up in a village in the South West or even on the South Coast, people want to feel opportunity is there for them, wherever they happen to be.
"I put it down to two things. One is having pride in the place you call home.
"And a lot of what we announced yesterday, the levelling-up fund, bids like Burnley market, world famous Burnley market, benefiting from £20 million of investment.
"It is about improving the every day infrastructure of our communities."
Mr Burnham told BBC Radio Manchester the Chancellor "probably needs to spend a bit more time here", before joking about "the famous Burnley black pudding".
The Labour leader of Bury Council Eamonn O'Brien said: "We can forgive a slip-up but I'm being very generous here because they have backed our plans.
"What I would like to see, however, is the Chancellor, if he's serious about levelling up, you can't just do it with one-off projects.
"You can't just throw money at a one-off thing."
He added the Chancellor needed to sort out local government finance and give council services the money that they need.