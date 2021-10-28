Barry Bennell: Paedophile coach has 'zero remorse'
- Published
Paedophile former football coach Barry Bennell was a "devil incarnate" who had shown "zero remorse", a victim has told a High Court judge.
The middle-aged man told Mr Justice Johnson at London's High Court he first met Bennell when he was aged about 12.
The talented schoolboy footballer is one of eight men who claim Manchester City employed Bennell and so was vicariously liable for the abuse.
The club disputes the claim for damages from the men.
Bennell, 67, was jailed in 2018 after being convicted of abusing the man, and a number of other victims, after a hearing at Liverpool Crown Court.
The man said crown court judge Clement Goldstone had described Bennell at the time as "sheer evil" and the "devil incarnate".
"He was," the man told Mr Justice Johnson.
"He has shown absolutely zero remorse.
"To this day he has shown zero remorse."
The man recalled Bennell's demeanour at the Liverpool Crown Court sentencing hearing.
"Throughout the hearing he was laughing, smirking," the man said.
"He had just no acceptance, no remorse."
The man said that he had first met Bennell in the early 1980s.
He said Bennell had been introduced as a Manchester City scout and the man told Mr Justice Johnson: "He was just renowned.
"Everybody knew him as the Manchester City scout."
Bennell, who worked as a coach at Crewe Alexandra, is serving a 34-year prison sentence after being convicted of sexual offences against boys.
Mr Justice Johnson has heard the men were sexually and emotionally abused by Bennell between 1979 and 1985 and suffered psychiatric injuries.
The men claim Bennell was operating as a Manchester City scout and they want damages from the club.
Lawyers representing the club have said Bennell was a "local scout" in the mid-1970s, but did not have a role in the 1980s, and that Bennell was not an employee or in a relationship "akin to employment" at "the material times".
The trial continues.