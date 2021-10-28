Award for Bolton boy, 9, who read 50 books in lockdown
A nine-year-old boy praised by the Duchess of Cornwall for a marathon lockdown reading challenge has received the British Citizen Youth Award.
Milan Kumar, from Bolton, Greater Manchester, also wrote a book during the pandemic as well as raising £6,000 for the National Literacy Trust.
He was presented with the medal at the Palace of Westminster in London.
Milan said he was "truly humbled" and added that there was "so much more to do to help disadvantaged children".
The British Citizen Youth Award (BCyA) aims to shine a light of positivity on Britain's youth by recognising young people who are having a positive impact on their communities - helping charities or undertaking exceptional activities in support of others.
Milan self-published a book called Covid Christmas Parade about a young boy spreading festive cheer during the pandemic.
He said he was inspired to write the book after completing the year-long 50-book reading challenge in just three months during the first lockdown.
The challenge saw him read works by William Shakespeare, David Walliams and JK Rowling, as well as biographies of Nelson Mandela and Albert Einstein.
'Fundraising journey'
The Duchess of Cornwall wrote to congratulate him on his "absolutely wonderful" achievement.
He was also recognised by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, receiving a Points of Light award given to "outstanding" volunteers "making a change in their community".
Milan said he was "only at the start of a fundraising journey".
The BCyA said Milan also became pen pals with 15 residents in care homes across the UK in January as part of the National Literacy Trust's 'My Dear New Friend' scheme to combat isolation and loneliness among older adults.
He recently took part in five days of challenges involving hiking, cycling and skiing to raise more money for the National Literacy Trust.
TV presenter Anthea Turner, who hosted the event, said the recipients were "amazing young people who deserve this recognition".
She said she hoped others aspired to be like them.