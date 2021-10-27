BBC News

Man charged with rape in Stalybridge drink spiking probe

Image caption, The woman reported to police that she had been targeted while on a night out

A man has been charged with rape after a woman allegedly had her drink spiked during a night out.

The woman reported to police that she had been targeted while out in Stalybridge, Greater Manchester, on 25 September.

Dale Garlick, 29, of Calico Crescent in Stalybridge, has since been charged with rape of a female over the age of 16.

He is due to appear at Tameside Magistrates' Court later.

Greater Manchester Police said it "treats all reports of sexual assault and sexual violence with the utmost priority and confidentiality, and take allegations of this nature extremely seriously".

