Wigan murder probe: CCTV footage of potential witnesses released
- Published
Detectives have released CCTV images of four people they want to speak to who may have witnessed the crucial moments before a man's murder.
Thomas Williamson, 30, was found stabbed to death in Charles Street in Wigan at 01:30 BST on 25 September.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) want to speak to a man who was outside the Lounge Bar and a man in a hi-vis jacket who was in Charles Street at the time.
They also want to speak a man riding a bike and the driver of a BMW.
Mr Williamson was found with multiple stab wounds, GMP said.
An 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murdering him have both been bailed.
A 15-year-old boy who was held on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation, GMP said.
The force said detectives wanted to speak to a man who was dressed in a shirt and tie outside the Lounge Bar in Castle Street at about 01:15 and a man who was in Charles Street at the junction of Market Street at 01:30.
They are also appealing for a man on a bicycle travelling along Charles Street towards St James Street at about 01:40 to come forward, as well as the driver of a blue BMW 1 Series seen on CCTV parked in Market Street.
The vehicle turned into Charles Street at about 01:30.
Ch Insp Andrew Butterworth said: "This is a complex investigation and we are doing all we can to find the person responsible for Thomas' death.
"The people in these CCTV images are not suspects but may have witnessed crucial moments before or after the attack."
Mr Williamson's family previously said in a statement the world "would be a much smaller and duller place" without him.
"He knew how to make you laugh with his sense of humour and through difficult times, he was caring and supportive," they added.