Manchester Arena attack: Man arrested at airport is bailed
- Published
A man who was arrested on suspicion of terror offences in connection with the Manchester Arena attack has been released on bail.
Twenty-two people were killed when Salman Abedi detonated a suicide bomb at the end of a concert on 22 May 2017.
A 24-year-old man, from Manchester, was arrested at the city's airport on Friday after he arrived back in the UK.
He was held on suspicion of engaging in the preparation of acts of terrorism or assisting others to prepare.
Greater Manchester Police said the man, from Fallowfield, has been since been released on bail pending further enquiries.
Hundreds of people were also injured in the attack at the end of an Ariana Grande concert.
The bomber's younger brother Hashem Abedi was jailed for at least 55 years in August 2020 after being found guilty of murdering the 22 victims.
He was also convicted of attempted murder - encompassing the injured people - and conspiring to cause explosions.
The brothers spent months ordering, stockpiling and transporting the deadly materials for the attack.
A public inquiry into the attack started in September 2020 to examine the circumstances leading up to and surrounding the bombing.
This includes whether the attack could have been prevented, security arrangements around the arena, the emergency response to the bombing and the radicalisation of Salman Abedi.