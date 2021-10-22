Manchester Arena attack: Man arrested on suspicion of terror offence
A man has been arrested on suspicion of a terrorism offence in connection with the Manchester Arena attack.
Twenty-two people were killed when Salman Abedi detonated a bomb at the end of a concert on 22 May 2017.
A 24-year-old man, from Manchester, is being held on suspicion of engaging in the preparation of acts of terrorism or assisting others in acts of preparation.
He was arrested at Manchester Airport after arriving back in the UK.
Greater Manchester Police said the man, from Fallowfield, remained in custody for questioning.
Senior investigating officer Simon Barraclough said the force remained "committed to establishing the truth surrounding the circumstances of the terror attack".
"Over four years have passed since the atrocity took place but we are unwavering in our dedication to follow each line of inquiry available so that we can provide all those affected by the events at the arena with the answers they rightly deserve," he added.
Hundreds of people were also injured when Abedi detonated his device in the arena foyer at the end of an Ariana Grande concert.