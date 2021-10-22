Drink spiking: Man jailed for sexual assault on unconscious woman
A man who sexually assaulted a woman while she was unconscious after spiking her drink with cocaine has been jailed.
Sean Howarth targeted the 19-year-old while she was on a night out with friends in Manchester in February 2019.
He then lured her to a hotel where he also emptied her bank account by using her thumb print to access her phone.
Howarth was sentenced to seven years and two months at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court after pleading guilty to sexual assault.
The 31-year-old, of Newsome Road in Huddersfield, also admitted administering a substance with intent to commit a sexual offence and offering to supply a Class A drug.
'Predatory behaviour'
Greater Manchester Police said Howarth, who must sign the sex offenders' register for life, had joined the group of women in the nightclub where he had made unwanted advances before offering cocaine to one of the friends.
Howarth, originally from Rochdale, spiked his victim's drink with cocaine, causing her to become unwell and incoherent, the force said.
He carried her unconscious to the Royal Toby Hotel in Rochdale and told the night porter she was his sister and she had drunk too much alcohol.
Howarth then filmed himself pulling down her clothing and sexually assaulting her.
Police said he transferred all the money from her bank account into his and photographed her personal details, including emails, passwords, social media accounts and Apple ID.
When the woman woke in the morning, she didn't know where she was or how she had got there.
Howarth told her she had given her phone to her friend the previous night but he later sold it.
Det Con Russell Clarke said Howarth had "failed to take full responsibility for his predatory behaviour" and spun a "web of lies".
He said the case was "truly shocking" and involved the "premeditated violation of a young woman".
"Howarth gave her no consideration as he exploited her in order to satisfy his own sexual and financial greed," he added.