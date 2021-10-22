Tribute to teenager killed in Altrincham hit-and-run crash
- Published
A teenager who was killed in a hit-and-run crash was a "truly fab son who would help anybody", his mother said.
Marcus Simmons-Allen, 18, was struck by a Volkswagen Scirocco on George Richards Way in Altrincham, Greater Manchester, on 10 October.
Paula Allen said her son was hoping to become an engineer, adding: "Our lives are in tatters."
Connor Matthews, 22, of Portland Road, Stretford, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.
Ms Allen said: "Marcus was a truly fab son. He was loving, caring, polite, and would help anybody.
"He was a popular lad who left a mark with everybody who had the pleasure of meeting him. He had a great group of friends, who he shared plenty of laughs and fun."
She thanked emergency services who treated him, saying: "You gave us the time to say goodbye to our precious son."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk