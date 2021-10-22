Manchester pair who torched student's house in feud jailed
Two men who set fire to a house while a family were inside amid an ongoing feud have been jailed.
Davide Imuetinyan, 20, and Benjamin Ankers, 18, used petrol to torch the home in Moston, Manchester, in September 2019.
Their intended victim was out but four other family members were forced to flee past the flames to escape.
Imuetinyan was jailed for six years and Ankers for three at Manchester Crown Court.
Imuetinyan, of Hinde Street, Moston, and Ankers, of Morecroft Road, Wythenshawe, both admitted arson while Imuetinyan was also found guilty of arson with intent to endanger life.
Police said the pair had been in a feud with a fellow college student and a window had previously been smashed at the house.
CCTV footage showed Imuetinyan and Ankers meeting a month later and going to a petrol station, where they filled a container and carried it off in a plastic bag.
Det Sgt Chris Preston said: "They then went to the student's home where they smashed the front window and set the the living room alight.
"The fire took hold extremely quickly, fuelled by a funnel effect of the broken window feeding the fire with oxygen.
"That all members of the family escaped unscathed was somewhat miraculous."
Repairs to the house were expected to cost more than £27,000.
"The family have had their lives completely changed by this and have had to move, change schools and have lost all of their belongings," Det Sgt Preston added.
