Manchester Arena Inquiry: Bomber's brother 'laughed in face' of inquiry
By Daniel De Simone
BBC News
- Published
The elder brother of the Manchester Arena bomber has "laughed in the face" of a public inquiry he had been ordered to attend, a solicitor has said.
Ismail Abedi, 28, has refused to answer questions from the inquiry, which is investigating every aspect of the bombing, in case he incriminates himself.
It emerged this week he had left the UK ahead of his appearance in court.
Chairman, Sir John Saunders, had demanded he appear as a witness.
Twenty-two people were killed and hundreds more injured when Salman Abedi detonated a bomb at the end of an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May 2017.
Speaking on the day when Ismail Abedi was due to attend the hearing, Paul Greaney QC, counsel to the inquiry, said he "has been able to flee and effectively laugh in the face of the inquiry" and added that such a thing should not be able to happen again.
'Gravest concerns'
"No-one should think the story is over so far as Ismail Abedi is concerned," he added.
Mr Greaney said Mr Abedi's lawyers had written to the inquiry with a "self-serving and frankly quite disgraceful statement" that made plain he had decided not to come and answer questions.
The court was told that he was stopped by police trying to leave the UK on 28 August, that he was questioned, and subsequently missed his flight.
He told officers he intended to return to Britain but he then returned to the airport and was able to leave.
The inquiry found out about his departure on 31 August, meaning it could not attempt to use legal powers to stop him leaving.
Sir John said he wanted to know from Greater Manchester Police in detail about what happened, but said we must not "rush to judgement".
"We all wanted him to be here to answer questions," he said.
Duncan Atkinson QC, representing several bereaved families, said they "have the very gravest of concerns and the most extreme sense of frustration that this has occurred".
He added that the relevant powers under the inquiries act provisions may not be "fit for purpose".
Last year the BBC located the 28-year-old in Manchester, where he still lived, and challenged him on his refusal to assist.
Salman Abedi's younger brother Hashem Abedi was jailed last year after being convicted of murdering all those who died in the arena bombing.
Salman and Hashem had spent months preparing the attack - buying bomb-making chemicals, transporting their purchases around Manchester, and renting a flat to make explosives.
The inquiry continues.