Manchester bus strike cancelled after pay deal agreed
- Published
Planned strike action on Manchester's buses has been called off after drivers accepted a new pay offer.
Members of the Unite union employed by Stagecoach were due to start industrial action later this month.
Unite said an offer of a 3.7% pay increase and a £150 one-off payment had been overwhelmingly accepted.
General secretary Sharon Graham described it as a "tremendous victory" as by "standing together" workers had secured "a fair pay increase".
Regional officer Dave Roberts added: "This dispute has been resolved without any disruption to passengers or workers losing pay through having to resort to strike action."
Lee Wasnidge, managing director for Stagecoach Manchester, said the company was pleased to reach an agreement "that represents one of the most competitive pay deals for transport workers in Manchester".
He added: "We remain focused on delivering the best service possible to our customers at a time when there are challenges facing bus networks across the country as a result of the pandemic and other factors outside our control."
The agreement comes after bus drivers in Lancashire also called off industrial action amid a pay dispute.
Unite said 250 Stagecoach bus drivers based in Preston and Chorley were due to walk out but a new one-year deal would see wages rise by 4.4%.