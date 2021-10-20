Manchester Arena Inquiry: Terrorist told to assist to help families
By Daniel De Simone
BBC News
- Published
A convicted terrorist has been told he can best help the families of those killed in the Manchester Arena bombing by assisting the public inquiry into the atrocity.
The inquiry is investigating what role Abdalraouf Abdallah might have played in radicalising bomber Salman Abedi.
But Abdallah, who was jailed for terror offences in May 2016, has so far refused to answer any questions.
The terrorist told the inquiry he wanted to be "treated fairly".
Twenty-two people were killed and hundreds more injured when Abedi detonated a bomb at the end of an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May 2017.
Abdallah, who denies any involvement in the bombing, was visited by Abedi in jail in the months before the attack.
The inquiry is due to hear from the 27-year-old as part of evidence about Abedi's radicalisation.
On Wednesday, he was brought to court from prison and appeared in the witness box.
Inquiry chairman Sir John Saunders asked Abdallah directly if it was his "present intention to co-operate".
Speaking in court, the prisoner replied: "If I'm treated fairly", before adding that it "feels like I'm being prosecuted".
Abdallah, who uses a wheelchair due to injuries sustained fighting in Libya a decade ago, was jailed for arranging for the movement of fighters and money to so-called Islamic State territory from the UK.
He has refused to give evidence to the inquiry and his lawyers argued he was "unfit to do so".
Thalia Maragh, representing Abdallah, asked for the hearing to be adjourned and said it "would be unfair" to question him.
Abdallah claimed his lawyers had little access to the evidence, stating "all we've been given is bits and bobs" but that with more time and disclosure "then I'll be prepared".
Addressing the inquiry, which included several bereaved families, he said: "I'm a man of my word. Where I come from a man doesn't lie.
"I'm here for the families. My sympathy goes to them as well."
Sir John told him: "You've expressed your feelings for the families. The best way you can do that is by assisting this inquiry."
The inquiry chairman said it was "completely inconsistent" for Abdallah's legal team to argue he was wholly innocent while also saying he will not answer questions in case he incriminates himself.
"A concern has been arrived at by the inquiry and the families who are here that this whole procedure may be manipulated," Sir John said.
Pete Weatherby QC, representing several bereaved relatives, said there was "an air of palpable frustration around the hearing".
"That is frustration which, as you may imagine, is very real for the families," he said.
Duncan Atkinson QC, representing other families, said what they wanted was to "hear from Mr Abdallah himself".
Out of fairness to the families the process must not be "derailed" by requests for more disclosure, he added.
The inquiry continues.