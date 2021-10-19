Manchester Airport evacuated after report of suspicious package
- Published
Parts of Manchester Airport have been evacuated after police were alerted to a report of a suspicious package.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said a cordon had been put in place as a safety precaution following the discovery at Terminal 2 at 15:20 BST.
The airport had been evacuated as per standard procedure while an assessment is carried out, the force added.
A Manchester Airport spokesman confirmed a controlled evacuation had been taking place.
"We are in close contact with Greater Manchester Police, who are managing the response, and will provide an update on the situation as soon as possible," the spokesman added.
