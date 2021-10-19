Greater Manchester Police officer charged with child abuse offences
A detective at Greater Manchester Police has been charged with child sexual abuse offences.
Lee Cunliffe, 40, a detective constable based in Salford, was charged with 11 offences earlier.
They include two counts of attempting to arrange the commission of a child sexual abuse offence.
Mr Cunliffe, who was arrested in December 2020 and has been suspended from duty since then, is due to appear before magistrates on 26 October.
The officer has been bailed ahead of the hearing.
He will also face one count of possessing and three counts of making an indecent photograph or pseudo-photograph of a child.
He has also been charged with two counts of misconduct in public office and two counts of perverting the course of justice.
The offences are alleged to have taken place between January and September 2020.
