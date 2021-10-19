Manchester Arena Inquiry: Bomber's brother leaves UK before hearing
By Daniel De Simone
BBC News
- Published
Related Topics
The elder brother of the Manchester Arena suicide bomber has left the UK ahead of an appearance at a public inquiry he had been ordered to attend.
Ismail Abedi has always refused to answer questions from the inquiry in case he incriminates himself.
The inquiry had rejected his position and demanded he appear as a witness.
Last year, the BBC located the 28-year-old in Manchester, where he still lived, and challenged him on his refusal to participate.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.