Manchester Arena Inquiry: Bomber's brother leaves UK before hearing
By Daniel De Simone
BBC News
The elder brother of the Manchester Arena suicide bomber has left the UK ahead of an appearance at a public inquiry he had been ordered to attend.
Ismail Abedi has always refused to answer questions from the inquiry in case he incriminates himself.
The inquiry had rejected his position and demanded he appear as a witness.
Last year, the BBC located the 28-year-old in Manchester, where he still lived, and challenged him on his refusal to participate.
Twenty-two people were killed and hundreds more injured when Salman Abedi detonated a bomb at the end of an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May 2017.
His younger brother Hashem Abedi was jailed last year after being convicted of murdering all those who died.
Paul Greaney QC, counsel to the inquiry, said Ismail Abedi was "not currently in the country and there is no indication as to when he will return".
Mr Greaney suggested the inquiry's chairman Sir John Saunders may use his powers to compel attendance and urged Ismail Abedi to comply.
Meanwhile, the inquiry has also heard that Ahmed Taghdi, another witness due to give evidence this week, was stopped from the leaving the UK on Monday.
He has since been held in custody and is expected to appear before the inquiry as a witness on Thursday.
Last week, the inquiry's chairman went to the High Court in order to compel Mr Taghdi to attend.
Mr Taghdi, a childhood friend of Salman Abedi, was arrested during the police investigation into the atrocity but released without charge.
He was a prosecution witness in the trial of Hashem Abedi.
Mr Taghdi helped the Abedi brothers buy a car that was used to store explosives.
Salman and Hashem Abedi spent months preparing the attack. They bought bomb-making chemicals, transported their purchases around Manchester, and rented a flat to use as a bomb factory.
The public inquiry is investigating every aspect of the bombing.
