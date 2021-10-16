Rhamero West stabbing: Second teenager charged with murder
A 19-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a teenager who was stabbed after a street chase.
Rhamero West, aged 16, died in hospital after being found in Norton Street, Old Trafford, on 9 September.
Ryan Cashin has appeared before Salford and Manchester Magistrates' Court and remains in custody.
He is the second teenager to be charged in the case after a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named because of his age, was also charged with murder.
