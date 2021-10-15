Rhamero West: Second murder arrest over fatal street stabbing
A second suspect has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 16-year-old who was stabbed to death after being chased through the streets.
Rhamero West died after being found with stab wounds on Norton Street, Old Trafford, on 9 September.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the 19-year-old man had been detained and taken into custody.
A 16-year-old teenage boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has previously been charged with murder.
Detectives have been investigating a number of incidents that occurred prior to Rhamero's death, including multiple crashes and violent disorder around the Princess Road area of south Manchester.
Det Ch Insp Liz Hopkinson said: "Although a second significant arrest has been made, this is a complex investigation.
"As such we are continuing to appeal for any information or dash cam footage from members of the public who were in the area at the time and may have seen anything suspicious."
GMP has also referred itself to the police watchdog following Rhamero's death.
The force said the case had been "subject to a complaint" and was now being investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.