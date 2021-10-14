Warrington grandad shocked to see snake slithering under shed
A man who thought his grandchildren were joking when they claimed they had found a snake said he was shocked to see it slithering under his shed.
Robert Bate said he did not believe it when the children reported spotting the serpent in the garden of his home in Hughes Avenue, Warrington on Tuesday.
However, he said he found the striped corn snake, which "did not look happy".
The RSPCA said it had just been "hungry and cold" and was "much brighter having been fed".
Mr Bate said he had been settling down to watch television when he heard his grandchildren calling to him.
"I just thought they were trying to wind me up until they said 'no grandad, there really is a snake outside'," he said.
"So I went to look and could see he was about a foot long and did not look happy."
He said a neighbour watched the snake, which "kept striking and looked very angry", while he called the RSPCA.
Anthony Joynes, an animal rescuer for the charity, arrived at the 83-year-old's home at about 20:30 BST and attracted the snake, which had taken refuge in a tight gap under Mr Bate's shed, towards him with his torch.
"When the head came out from the gap, I managed to use my snake hook to safely capture him and realised he was a non-venomous striped corn snake," he said.
He said the snake was "feisty", but added: "I think he was hungry and cold.
"I took him into care overnight and he seemed much brighter having been fed and in a warmer environment."
Mr Joynes said corn snakes were "excellent escape artists so he may be an escaped pet".
"I am hoping that an owner will come forward and claim him," he added.
