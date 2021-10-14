Manchester Metrolink tram strike cancelled after pay deal agreed
A planned strike by tram drivers in Manchester on Friday has been cancelled following an improved pay offer for more than 300 drivers and supervisors.
Workers' union Unite accepted a two-year pay deal backdated to January with a further increase in January 2022.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said it was a "resounding victory" in a fight for "a decent pay rise".
Metrolink has been approached for comment, but has previous said it was "delighted" as strikes were called off.
An earlier strike, which was due to have occurred to coincide with the Manchester marathon on Sunday, was suspended following the proposed pay offer.
By accepting the pay deal the next scheduled strike, which was due to have taken place on Friday, and all subsequent industrial action has been cancelled, the union said.