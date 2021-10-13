Altrincham crash: Man, 18, killed in hit-and-run
An 18-year-old man has died after he was hit by a stolen car that failed to stop.
Marcus Simmons-Allen was struck by a Volkswagen Scirocco on George Richards Way in Altrincham, Greater Manchester, at about 21:00 BST on Sunday.
Greater Manchester Police said he was taken to hospital where he later died.
The force has released images of the Volkswagen, which is believed to be stolen and did not stop at the scene. No arrests have been made.
Sgt Philip Shaw said the force had launched "a fast paced investigation" and "released the attached images of the offending vehicle, one of which has been taken from CCTV, so is not the best quality but it may help jog people's memories".
"Somebody knows the identity of the person responsible and I appeal to these individuals and also the driver to come forward," he added.
He said police would look to prosecute anyone involved in "assisting, harbouring or in any other way, preventing this individual from being brought to justice".