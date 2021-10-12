Stockport 'Banksy': Mystery artwork appears on pub wall
Mystery surrounds who created a Banksy style mural which has appeared on the side of a pub.
The artwork in the renowned street artist's style was spotted on the Griffin Hotel pub in Stockport on Sunday.
The stencilled spray painting of a boy flying a kite was revealed from behind a set of screens, a man who lives nearby said.
Retired businessman Richard Ward said: "Everyone's wondering who's done it."
"It looks like a Banksy although I thought it would be bigger," he added.
"It certainly is his style. Mind you it could be a copycat. It's a mystery only Banksy can solve."
Banksy rose to prominence after he began spray-painting his trademark stencilled designs around Bristol in the early 1990s.
He is one of the world's most famous artists, but despite his worldwide following his identity remains, officially at least, unknown.
Mother-of-two Sarah Hughes, 57, who came to see the Stockport artwork said: "I definitely think it is a Banksy.
"He does this sort of thing and then claims it out of the blue to keep people guessing.
"It looks like his signature near it anyway."
However, the pub's landlord Danny Chambers said he was bemused.
"We just don't know any more or who did it," he said.
"It was quite a surprise."
A spokeswoman for Banksy has denied he is responsible for the mural.
"It is not one of his," she said.