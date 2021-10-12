Covid: Trafford records highest infection rate in England
Trafford has the highest rate of coronavirus cases in England, according to the latest public health figures.
The borough in Greater Manchester recorded 1,978 new cases in the seven days to 7 October - the equivalent of 832.6 per 100,000 people.
It comes after students and staff were asked to wear faces masks again due to a rise in cases among school pupils.
Helen Gollins, acting director of public health for Trafford, said the latest guidance was a "call to action".
She told BBC Radio Manchester the area had seen a "significant increase over the last week", particularly within the 10-to-14 age group.
But she said the council had been doing a "huge amount of work" to bring the infection rate down including introducing new measures.
This includes asking pupils and staff to wears masks as well as asking those who live with someone who has Covid to take daily lateral flow tests before attending school.
"Our vaccination levels are high but we still need to make sure those people who haven't yet had both vaccinations get their vaccines," she added.
"It's about re-enforcing general good behaviours not just for our children."
The latest figures for Trafford have risen sharply from 516.9 in the seven days to 30 September.
It comes as England's rate of new cases of Covid-19 has climbed to its highest level since the summer with two-thirds of local authority areas currently recording a rise in rates.
A total of 201,660 cases were recorded in the seven days to 7 October - the equivalent of 356.6 per 100,000 people.
