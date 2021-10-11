Didsbury Mosque arson attack: CCTV image released
- Published
Police have released a CCTV image of a person they want to trace over an arson attack at a Manchester mosque.
The attack on 10 September at Didsbury Mosque in Burton Road is being treated as a hate crime.
Detectives believe an offender approached the front door with two beer cans full of petrol before attempting to set fire to them.
Members of the public spotted the lit cans and called the fire service.
No-one was injured in the blaze thanks to the "quick response" from those passing by and firefighters, police said.
Det Insp Jon Weir said there was "no doubting that this was a deliberate act intent on causing disruption and hurt".
"We are not certain as to why the offender did this and are keeping an open mind; what we do know is that we remain keen to speak to the person on the video about this incident," he said.
He also appealed for drivers who were in the area of Barlow Moor Road just before midnight to check dashcam footage.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk