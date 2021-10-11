Manchester Arena Inquiry: Victim's hospital transfer delay 'inadequate'
- Published
A victim of the Manchester Arena attack was left too long waiting for an urgent transfer to hospital and the delay was "inadequate", a senior paramedic has told a public inquiry.
John Atkinson, 28, was one of 22 people who died in the attack on 22 May 2017.
The inquiry was previously told he might have survived had he been given treatment more quickly.
Mr Atkinson had pleaded with Phillip Keogh, of North West Ambulance Service, not to let him die, the court heard.
Mr Keogh treated him around an hour after the explosion but it was another 30 minutes before he was moved to an ambulance.
He agreed Mr Atkinson had been left waiting too long to be taken to hospital, reducing his chances of survival.
The delay was "inadequate", he told the inquiry.
Mr Atkinson, from Bury, died shortly after arriving at the Manchester Royal Infirmary one hour and 35 minutes after the bomb was detonated in the arena foyer.
Mr Atkinson was brought down from the foyer on a metal barrier and put on the floor of Manchester Victoria railway station concourse, the inquiry heard.
Mr Keogh said it was "obvious he had lost a lot of blood" and he had several makeshift tourniquets on his legs.
He said he was worried about Mr Atkinson developing hypothermia as he had been left in the doorway and was not covered in blankets.
The inquiry heard Mr Atkinson had pleaded with the paramedic "don't let me die".
Mr Keogh said he had tried to comfort him by telling him he would not let him die although he "already had grave concerns for [his] outcome".
"I thought then that his chances of survival were absolutely slim but I wasn't going to tell him the truth because that's just not what you do," he said.
The inquiry was told Mr Keogh lost most of his equipment just before he treated Mr Atkinson.
Mr Keogh accepted he should have been given a blood clotting agent earlier, which was in his lost equipment bag, however he told the court he did not believe it would have saved his life.
Mr Atkinson went into cardiac arrest as he was being placed on an ambulance stretcher, the inquiry heard.
Mr Keogh described the difficulty of carrying out chest compressions as he was wheeled to an ambulance.
Mr Keogh, who had previously served in Afghanistan as a reservist army paramedic, told the court that he went directly to Manchester Arena despite being told he should go to a rendezvous point because there may have been an active shooter.
He said: "I was aware that people were injured at the arena and if I wasn't going to go, then who was going to go?"
The inquiry continues.