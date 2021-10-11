Altrincham crash: Boy, 16, critically injured in hit-and-run
A 16-year-old boy is in a critical condition in hospital after he was hit by a stolen car that failed to stop, police have said.
The boy was struck by a purple Volkswagen Scirocco on George Richards Way in Altrincham, Greater Manchester, at about 21:00 BST on Sunday.
He suffered a serious head injury. Police said no arrests had been made.
Officers are urging witnesses with dashcam footage to come forward as they try to identify the driver.
