Wigan murder inquiry: Teenager arrested over Tyldesley man's death
A teenager has been arrested after a man was discovered dead in the street.
Tom Williamson, 30, was found with multiple stab wounds and died from his injuries in Charles Street, Tyldesley, Wigan at 01:30 BST on 25 September.
A 17-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murder and he remains in custody, said police.
Det Insp Nicola McCulloch described the investigation as "complex" and said officers were "conducting an inordinate amount of work behind the scenes".
A 15-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has since been released under investigation.
Earlier in the week, an 18-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder was bailed, Greater Manchester Police said.
Mr Williamson's family described him as "loving, kind and funny".
In a statement, his father and sister said they were "devastated" and "feel robbed".
Anyone with information or CCTV in the area is urged to contact the force.