Marcus Rashford: Child poverty may rise as Universal Credit top-up ends
- Published
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford has said receiving an honorary degree for his work to tackle child poverty was "bittersweet" as it came as the £20 uplift to universal credit ended.
Accepting the award from the University of Manchester, he said removing the temporary increase "could see child poverty rise to one-in-three children".
Rashford has called for an end to what he said was a "child hunger pandemic".
The Department for Work and Pensions has been approached for comment.
Rashford, 23, became the university's youngest recipient of an honorary award at a special ceremony at his club's Old Trafford stadium earlier.
In a speech, he said the moment was "bittersweet", as it came as "millions of families across the UK lost a lifeline and a means of staying afloat".
The £20-a-week increase to universal credit, which was brought in to support those on low incomes during the pandemic, was withdrawn on Tuesday.
Rashford urged MPs to go out and meet those who had been receiving the increased benefit.
"It's time that representatives got out into communities like mine," he said.
"It's time they saw first-hand the true measure of struggle.
"Covid-19 can no longer be used as an excuse."
'Driven to succeed'
In June 2020, Rashford called on the government to reverse a decision not to provide free school meal vouchers, saying that "the system isn't built for families like mine to succeed".
The England international was later made an MBE for services to vulnerable children.
In September, it was announced pupils starting media studies GCSEs would study the impact of his campaigning.
Author and broadcaster Lemn Sissay, the university's chancellor, said Rashford being honoured was a "highlight" of his tenure.
Later today Marcus Rashford will become the youngest ever recipient of an honorary degree from The University of Manchester. I am Chancellor at University of Manchester. This is a highlight of my seven year tenure .— lemn sissay OBE (@lemnsissay) October 7, 2021
photo by The Guardianhttps://t.co/jD1K7Aq3ex pic.twitter.com/fNpaUGvVQ6
Manchester United's former manager Sir Alex Ferguson, who was previously honoured by the university, joined Rashford's family and friends at the ceremony.
The striker said "to be in the presence of a great such as Sir Alex", and the people who had "played a huge role in my journey" was "special".
Manchester United's chief operating officer Collette Roche said the club was "so proud" of Rashford.
"He is a young man who embodies everything which this club stands for," she said.
"He is humble, he is passionate and he is driven to succeed in everything he does."
The Department for Work and Pensions has previously said the government had "always been clear that the uplift to Universal Credit was temporary" and "was designed to help claimants through the economic shock and financial disruption of the toughest stages of the pandemic".
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk