Bones and suspected grenade found in property in Sale
Bones and a suspected grenade have been found at a property in Greater Manchester.
Officers were called at 11:30 BST to a report of bones found in a building in Tatton Road, in Sale.
A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said the bomb squad attended and found a suspected grenade in the same property.
The bones have been recovered and will be forensically examined to establish what they are, the spokesman added.
