Rochdale plans to house more asylum seekers criticised
More asylum seekers will be housed in Rochdale despite some objections that "services are already stretched" there.
Rochdale Council currently accommodates more than 700 asylum seekers, according to the latest government figures. This is among the highest rates in the UK.
Councillor Allen Brett criticised the latest plans and called for a fairer system for housing asylum seekers.
There is "unprecedented demand" to help asylum seekers, said the Home Office, while Rochdale council did not comment.
According to government figures as of June, Rochdale was providing support to 328 people per 100,000 population - the eighth highest rate of any council in the UK and the highest in the North West.
'Fait accompli'
Labour and Co-operative councillor Mr Brett said: "Why is it always Rochdale?"
He said he was opposed to the current intake of asylum seekers and said Westminster had given very little notice of their planned arrival.
Mr Brett said that while a meeting was being arranged for councillors to discuss the issue, everything appeared to be a "fait accompli".
A Home Office spokesperson said: "Due to unprecedented demand we have had to use temporary accommodation such as hotels to manage demands on the asylum estate and we encourage all local authorities to volunteer their support and work with us.
"Throughout the process the Home Office has been in regular contact with Rochdale local authority to keep them informed of our plans for housing asylum seekers.
"We are mindful of pressures on local authorities and continue to source alternative sites nationally and across the North West."
The Home Office said it could not confirm the numbers of asylum seekers being relocated to Rochdale.