Manchester: Helium balloon stuck in cables causes train delays
- Published
A helium balloon has caused delays to rail passengers after it got tangled in overhead electrical cables.
The foil balloon got caught on the 25,000-volt wires that power trains in Manchester city centre.
It caused delays to services travelling between Manchester Oxford Road and Warrington Central.
Network Rail has since issued a safety plea to the public to not let helium balloons loose near the railway following the disruption.
Phil James, Network Rail's North West route director, said: "While helium balloons are fun, they pose a real safety and performance risk to the railway."
Engineers had to close the line and switch off the electricity so the balloon could be removed.
Network Rail has recorded more than 600 balloon-related incidents over the past 10 years across England, Scotland and Wales, which have led to train delays.
