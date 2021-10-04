Manchester: Clubbers stabbed in fight at city venue
Two men were taken to hospital when a fight ended in a double stabbing inside a Manchester club.
An argument broke out between a group of clubbers before two of them were stabbed inside the venue in Travis Street in the early hours of Sunday, Greater Manchester Police said.
Two men, aged 20 and 21, were taken to hospital with stab wounds but their injuries were not believed to be life threatening, police said.
No arrests have been made.
