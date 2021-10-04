BBC News

Manchester: Clubbers stabbed in fight at city venue

Published
Image source, EPA/PETER POWELL
Image caption, Two men were stabbed inside the club in Travis Street

Two men were taken to hospital when a fight ended in a double stabbing inside a Manchester club.

An argument broke out between a group of clubbers before two of them were stabbed inside the venue in Travis Street in the early hours of Sunday, Greater Manchester Police said.

Two men, aged 20 and 21, were taken to hospital with stab wounds but their injuries were not believed to be life threatening, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.