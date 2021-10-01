Metrolink: Tram strikes resume after pay talks break down
A union has reversed its decision to call off tram driver strikes in Manchester after pay talks broke down.
The Unite union suspended industrial action on the Metrolink, planned for Saturday and Sunday, 10 days ago.
But the union said a fresh strike was now planned for 10 October, the day of the Manchester Marathon, calling the pay offer poor.
Keolis/Amey, which runs Metrolink for Transport for Greater Manchester, has been contacted for a comment.
Last week, Unite said it would be recommending its members accept what it described as a "greatly improved pay offer".
However, the union changed its mind after further talks with bosses, saying talks "broke up when the contractor Keolis/Amey refused to improve" its offer.
Unite regional officer Dave Roberts said: "The tram contractor, Keolis/Amey, can avoid disruption to the Manchester Marathon and our city's other big sporting events by tabling a respectful and decent pay offer."
Unite has also announced strikes for Friday 15 October and Monday 18 October, and a further strike on Sunday 24 October, when Manchester United will play Liverpool at Old Trafford.
About 300 tram drivers and supervisors had originally been offered a 1% pay rise over 15 months.
