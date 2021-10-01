Macclesfield man, 83, prepares to run 21st marathon
An 83-year-old man is preparing to run his 21st marathon.
Harry Newton, from Macclesfield in Cheshire, will participate in the London Marathon on Sunday and has also signed up for the Manchester Marathon the following weekend.
He is fundraising for the Christie Hospital in Manchester, where he was treated for cancer in 2008.
"As long as I feel I can do it, I will carry on," said Mr Newton, who took up marathon running aged 57.
For his first marathon in 1995, the retired grocer raised money for charities helping his industry.
In 2008, he was diagnosed with a lymphoma and has been in remission since 2009.
"I had to miss one marathon in 2009 but I got back again," he said.
The coronavirus lockdown did not deter Mr Newton, who ran two virtual marathons - 461 laps per race - in his back garden.
"My personal best is 3:52:30, when I was aged 70, so I have slowed down a bit since then," Mr Newton told BBC North West Tonight.
He added: "I am still hoping I can come under 5:30:00".