Manchester care home resident reunited with dog after two years
- Published
A man who has spent the past two years in a care home separated from his dog has been reunited with his beloved companion after moving to a new home.
Lawrence Knight, 73, was admitted to a home in Manchester in 2019 after being diagnosed with dementia.
But dogs were not allowed and his golden labrador, Millie, had to be put into a shelter.
But after hearings with the Court of Protection the pair have moved into a lakeside care home together.
Mr Knight had objected to the first home and his legal team secured a different placement at Lakeside Nursing Home, in Manchester, where Millie could live with him again.
'Of great importance'
Elizabeth Ridley, from Irwin Mitchell, said: "When Lawrence was admitted to the care home two years ago, he was extremely upset that he couldn't bring Millie with him.
"After his wife passed away, Lawrence didn't have many family or friends to visit him and so Millie was understandably of great importance to him.
"Due to the pandemic, contact between Lawrence and Millie was sadly stopped, but now she and Lawrence are living right next to a lake where she can run about as much as she wants."
The manager of Lakeside Nursing Home, Gail Howard, added: "Millie has become part of the Lakeside family since coming here, and brings happiness to all the residents in the home."