Wigan death: Murder arrest over man's street death
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was found in the street with fatal injuries.
Thomas Williamson, 30, was discovered in Charles Street in Tyldesley, Wigan, shortly after 01:30 BST on Saturday.
An 18-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday and remains in custody, Greater Manchester Police said.
Detectives are also trying to trace the occupants of a silver Chevrolet Kalos that was seen driving past Mr Williamson shortly before the attack.
They have released a CCTV image showing the car and a person who police believe may be able to help them with their inquiries.
Det Insp Nicola McCulloch said: "We believe that the vehicle stopped on Elliot street, in the town centre at around 1am on Saturday 25 September and spoke to a man who then ran away from the vehicle.
"If you were this person, please get in touch as you may be able to assist us in uncovering what happened on that night.
"The vehicle was actually recovered by us the day after the incident in Platt Bridge, but we do still need to speak to the occupants."