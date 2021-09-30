Greater Manchester: Taxi drivers given dress code and behaviour rules
Taxi drivers in Greater Manchester are to be given a dress code and are being banned from eating or vaping in their cars.
Council chiefs in all 10 boroughs have signed up to minimum standards for private hire and hackney carriage drivers in the licensing process.
Drivers will have to take minimum English proficiency tests and enhanced criminal record and medical checks.
Price-setting will be made uniform across the city region
The standards agreement also means drivers are bound to take the shortest routes possible and must keep their vehicles clean and comfortable for passengers, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Details of the scheme presented to Trafford Council before being approved stated that the "collaborative approach" would help achieve "a strong, professional and healthy" taxi and private hire sector to provide "safe and high quality services" across Greater Manchester.
The standards, which also ask drivers to be punctual and park considerately, are based on feedback from a consultation involving drivers, customers and unions in June.
There are an estimated 2,000 hackney vehicles, 11,500 private hire vehicles and 18,600 drivers in the region.