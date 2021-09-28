Manchester Arena Inquiry: PCs thanked for helping victim
- Published
The family of a woman killed in the Manchester Arena bombing have thanked two police officers for their "heroic efforts" in trying to save her.
Kelly Brewster, 32, from Sheffield, was among the 22 people who died in the attack on 22 May 2017.
PC Michael Buckley and PC Danielle Ayres carried out CPR on her but she died from injuries that medical experts said were unsurvivable.
Ms Brewster's family told the public inquiry she had "a thirst for life".
The inquiry into the atrocity has been looking at the individual circumstances of how each of the 22 people died when Salman Abedi set off a homemade device at the venue.
Ms Brewster had gone to the Ariana Grande concert with her sister Claire Booth and her 12-year-old niece Hollie, who were both injured.
At the end of the show, the three of them entered the arena foyer just seven seconds before the bomb exploded.
The inquiry heard that PC Buckley, who worked for Greater Manchester Police, was off duty and outside the arena waiting to pick up his daughter when he heard a "loud hollow booming sound".
Even though he did not know where his daughter was, he ran into the arena foyer to help those who were injured.
PC Buckley teamed up with PC Ayres, from British Transport Police, to assist Ms Brewster who lay motionless on the ground.
PC Ayres said she was "taking random short deep breaths" and had a very faint pulse.
"We would be doing chest compressions, asking her, begging her, pleading with her to take a breath. She would take a gasp and start breathing again, so we'd put her back into the recovery position," PC Buckley added.
The inquiry heard that another police officer brought over a defibrillator to help but the kit had no pads and could not be used.
Despite the police officers attempts to revive her, Ms Brewster stopped breathing again and North West Ambulance Service advanced paramedic Patrick Ennis told them to stop CPR, saying: "You need to let her go and help someone else."
Mr Ennis told the inquiry: "Chest compressions were being given, there was no response that I could see and at the time that I assessed her, there was no breathing and there were no signs of life."
He accepted that if there had not been so many other casualties in the foyer, then attempts to resuscitate Ms Brewster would have continued.
The hearing was told that at the time PC Buckley was "angry and bitterly disappointed" with the decision.
"I found that very difficult to understand, comprehend, as to why, when we'd as far as we were concerned, got her back three times, just to be told to leave her alone. It just didn't seem right or feel right," he said.
'You're a star'
PC Ayres said she left the foyer "for a minute" after being told to stop helping Ms Brewster, adding: "I got a bit upset. I just wanted to help her get around."
John Cooper QC said Ms Brewster's family wanted to thank PC Buckley for his "heroic efforts in assisting Kelly" and said his actions were "commendable" given he did not know what had happened to his own daughter at that time.
Mr Cooper told PC Ayres that Ms Brewster's family "think you're a star".
"They want to thank you, you did everything you could," he said.
Ms Brewster's family said she was a "funny, intelligent, very opinionated woman who knew what she wanted and had a thirst for life".
On the morning of the bombing, Ms Brewster and her partner Ian had an offer accepted on a new home and her family said she was so excited about her future and remember that she was the "happiest she had ever been".
The inquiry continues.