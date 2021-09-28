BBC News

Littleborough stabbing: Four men arrested

image captionPolice are still trying to establish what happened

Four men have been arrested after a stabbing at a house, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

A force spokeswoman said a man in his 20s had been taken to hospital after reports of a stabbing in Whalley Avenue, Littleborough at 04:30 BST.

He suffered minor injuries and was then arrested on suspicion of affray, along with two others aged 26 and 30 who were held on suspicion of assault.

Another man - aged 22 - was later arrested on suspicion of affray.

A police cordon was erected around the scene.

"Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident," said a GMP spokeswoman.

