Trafford Park surfing lagoon to be built in Greater Manchester
- Published
A £60m surfing lagoon is set to be built in land-locked Greater Manchester.
It is hoped surfers will be riding the waves at the inland Modern Surf venue near the Trafford Centre by 2023.
The site, off Barton Dock Road in Trafford Park, will also have a cafe, pop-up beach bars, surf shop, bouldering space and fitness zone.
The plans, which were submitted in June, have been signed off by Trafford Council.
Different waves will be generated for both beginners and experienced surfers.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the waves will be powered by Wavegarden which is a man-made, wave-generating technology firm.
Developers claim the venue will be "world-class" and draw more than 350,000 new visitors to the area, generate around £18m per year for the local economy and create 240 permanent jobs.
